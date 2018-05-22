County breaks ground on animal shelter expansion

Fort Bend County officials gathered on May 8 for the groundbreaking of Phase 2 of the Animal Services facility expansion on the existing facility site in Rosenberg.

Phase 2 of the expansion involves the construction of a new 5,550-square-foot facility, which will include space for the county’s veterinarian, an office for field staff and a multi-purpose conference/training room. Also planned for the new facility are dedicated spaces for animal intake, grooming and laundry, and a surgical room equipped with a prep area and recovery cages for both dogs and cats.

The facility will supply 24 indoor/outdoor dog kennels, 12 quarantine kennels, cat cages and a food storage room. The project improvements provide a 70 percent increase in available capacity. Construction will commence immediately upon receipt of the building permit and is expected to be complete at year’s end for a cost of $1,074,136.

“This new facility should open by year-end. It will greatly expand our capabilities in all areas of animal services,” Judge Bob Hebert said.