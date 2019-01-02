County breaks ground on medical examiner facility

On Dec. 17, officials broke ground on the new Fort Bend County Medical Examiner Facility.

The State of Texas mandates that counties with a population of 1 million or more must have a medical examiner. With a current population of more than 770,000, Fort Bend County is rapidly approaching that requirement. The feasibility study commissioned by commissioners court in 2014 proved the cost benefit to bringing the medical examiner services to the county now instead of contracting out to the surrounding areas, and promoted the court to begin construction on the facility.

The facility, located on Klauke Road next to the new Fort Bend Transportation Center, will consist of two buildings totaling 11,880 square feet with space to expand as the county population increases. Fort Bend County is currently looking for a medical examiner to operate the facility upon its completion in August.

“This new facility will enable us to provide medical examiner services to the county with little change in cost, but with a significant improvement in the quality and timeliness of those services,” then-County Judge Bob Hebert said.