County creates COVID-19 strike team

Fort Bend County has formed a “strike team” to help conduct concentrated testing for COVID-19 at hot spots around the area.

During a press conference last Wednesday, the county said the task force will provide testing at 15 long-term care facilities and nursing homes in Fort Bend.

“Testing has always been our number one priority in Fort Bend County, and we want to test our most vulnerable,” County Judge KP George said. “We will do everything possible to make sure that is all accomplished.”

According to officials, a recent mandate from Gov. Greg Abbott provides two weeks for the strike team to complete all of its testing for staff and residents at the nursing homes.

“We were already making in-roads into those nursing homes and their facilities,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Minter, director of Fort Bend County Health & Human Services. “We have already started making recommendations and giving them education so that they have the support they need.”