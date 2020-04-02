County extends stay-at-home order through April

Fort Bend County residents will need to extend their stay at home by at least a month.

County Judge KP George announced Wednesday night that his “Stay Home to Save Lives” order has been extended through April 30 to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus strain.

As of Thursday morning, Fort Bend health officials had reported 194 COVID-19 cases among county residents, including two deaths.

“I trust my team of medical and public health experts that advise staying home during April is the only tool we have to save lives,” George said in a Wednesday night news release.

In line with Tuesday’s executive order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Fort Bend residents can attend religious services as long as they practice social distancing guidelines that require people who are not family members to maintain at least 6 feet of separation between each other. Abbott issued stay-at-home guidelines for the entire state that permit churches to be open.

Under George’s order for the county, residents must stay at home except for essential reasons such as to exercise and obtain groceries, household items and medical care. Only businesses deemed essential by the U.S. government are permitted to operate, and all citizens must practice social distancing.

Restaurants can remain open but are limited to carryout, drive-through and delivery services. County parks will remain open for exercise, but playgrounds and other equipment will be closed for the duration of the order.

“We Texans are coming together to tell this virus, ‘Come & Take It.’ We don’t back down to the enemy,” George said. “We come together and protect the vulnerable, be leaders, strengthen our communities and look out for our neighbors as ourselves.”