County fair accepting scholarship applications

The Fort Bend County Fair is accepting applications for its annual scholarship program, which will provide $4,000 scholarships to up to 50 graduating high school seniors from the area. The deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 31.

Scholarship recipients from 2019 are eligible to apply as second-year applicants and should call the fair office at 281-342-6171 for an application. Additionally, the fair will award three “Fair Queen Scholarships.”

“This is an excellent opportunity for all high school seniors and is part of our fair’s mission of making youth education our primary focus,” Fort Bend County Fair Manager Cindy Schmidt said in a statement.

For more information on the 2020 scholarship rules and applications, visit the Fort Bend County Fair’s website at fortbendcountyfair.com or call the fair office at 281-342-6171.