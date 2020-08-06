County fair canceled due to complications from COVID-19 pandemic

The Fort Bend County Fair, which was originally slated to take place Sept. 25-Oct. 4, has been canceled for the first time since World War II due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After careful consideration for the health and safety of our community and fairgoers, the difficult decision was reached after months of discussions and planning with board members, staff, and committeemen, as well as with County, City & Health officials,” County Fair officials wrote in a statement. “The Fair Association will faithfully and respectfully follow the City and County’s recommendation.”

Sean Gutierrez, the president of the fair, said in a Facebook video that the fair is still planning to hold a modified livestock show and auctions, along with other traditions such as awarding scholarships and crowning a fair queen, but the events are still in the preliminary planning stages. All of those events are required to adhere to state and county coronavirus mitigation guidelines.

“Our event has changed, but our spirit has not,” Gutierrez said. “Volunteers make the difference. As your event may have been canceled, your opportunity to help has not. As we make the necessary modifications to meet the COVID-19 mitigation plan, we will be reaching out to all our volunteers to help us fill different roles.”

Gutierrez said an altered schedule for the modified events is forthcoming.

In the interim, the Fair Association announced it plans to hold next year’s fair from Sept. 24-Oct. 3, 2021.