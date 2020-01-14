County fair elects new president

The Fort Bend County Fair Association announced Monday that Steven Gutierrez has been selected as the organization’s president for the upcoming year.

A 29-year Sugar Land firefighter who has been volunteering with the fair for nearly three decades, Gutierrez oversees pre-fair set up of pens, banners and the transformation of the fairgrounds. During the fair days, Gutierrez is also a mainstay in staging, delivering, transporting, and troubleshooting of all events. Year- round, Gutierrez can be found greeting guests at the Crawfish Boil, behind the mic helping announce at the Boots and Buckles Fishing tournament, on the squeeze gate at the Steer Tag In, or just about any event, according to the organization.

Gutierrez was also named the Texas Association of Fair and Events Volunteer of the Year in 2017.

He and his wife Barbara, have two children and five grandkids.