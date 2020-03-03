County holds event to connect with area veterans

Fort Bend County Judge KP George recently held the inaugural Vet Connect Day on Feb. 22 at the United Way Fort Bend Center at 12300 Parc Crest Dr. in Stafford.

Vet Connect is a resource fair that coordinates needed services to more than 27,000 Fort Bend County veterans and their families to assist with unmet needs from various governmental and non-governmental agencies.

More than 120 veteran families attended the event to receive information about scholarship opportunities, medical services and other needed services.

“It is an honor to connect these brave men and women as well as their families to the resources our amazing county departments and nonprofit partners provide,” George said in a news release. “Serving the 27,000-plus veterans is one of my top priorities and is our way of giving back and saying thank you for your service.”