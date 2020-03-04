County identifies first positive coronavirus case in Fort Bend

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that is has identified what it is calling the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, in Fort Bend County. It is the first case in the Houston area.

Officials said the infected resident is a 70-year-old man who recently traveled abroad. He is currently hospitalized and in stable condition, the county said.

Officials said during a Wednesday news conference that an initial test was conducted upon notification from the man’s doctor earlier this week that he was exhibiting similar symptoms as those previously diagnosed. More than 95,000 people across the world have contracted the disease, with the initial outbreak in China in December, and more than 150 cases have been confirmed in the United States. COVID-19 has led to more than 3,200 deaths globally.

Though the positive sample from Fort Bend County is being sent to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention for a confirmation test, the Houston Health Authority’s Dr. David Persse said they believe the results are actionable and are treating it as a positive test.

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services has started an epidemiological investigation and said it is working to identify any person who may have come into contact with the man. At this time, however, Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Director Jacquelyn Minter said there is no evidence of community spread of the disease in Fort Bend County.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation and we know it is concerning and unsettling for our residents,” the county said in a news release. “We want you to remember there are things you can do to protect yourselves and your families. Remaining calm is of utmost importance.”