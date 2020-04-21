County Judge attempts to streamline economic recovery

Fort Bend County Judge KP George says he is taking steps toward fostering economic recovery among small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Driven by what he said are concerns brought to him by small business and property owners in the county, George said he will soon be forming the county’s Economic Recovery Task Force.

“I know you are very concerned about the significantly higher appraisal values issued by the Fort Bend Central Appraisal District (FBCAD),” he said in a news release. “While the FBCAD operates independently from Fort Bend County under Texas law, as your County Judge I will do everything in my power to alleviate the financial burdens property owners are facing.”

George said the committee, which will be made of up of business leaders, chambers of commerce and economic development councils, will work to develop a road map to safely and strategically open up sections of Fort Bend’s economy.

“Our small businesses have been the backbone of Fort Bend County since its founding,” George said. “We will pursue every available option, and we will aggressively seek federal and state funding whenever possible.”

Among others steps George said he will take are the following:

· Assemble a team of stakeholders who will work with local, state, and federal options to provide tax relief for residents

· Spearhead a commissioner’s court resolution that asks state elected officials to change the relevant laws to allow for emergency relief during this type of disaster.

·Provide a taxpayer survey to solicit feedback

“I am committed to alleviating the economic and financial impact of the pandemic so that jobs and economic activity can recover as quickly as possible,” George said.

