County Judge Bob Hebert named Public Official of the Year

On March 2, Fort Bend County Judge Bob Hebert was a recipient of the University of Houston Master of Public Administration Program’s Public Official of the Year award for 2018.

Judge Hebert, along with three other Houston metropolitan elected and appointed officials, were honored and recognized at the awards luncheon held at the Waldorf-Astoria Ballroom at the University of Houston Hilton.

The selection panel appointed officials based on multiple criteria. The criteria included displaying outstanding performance in a challenging local situation; a demonstrated dedication to public service values, which placed the welfare of citizenry above personal, professional, and political motives; a demonstrated commitment to ethics and ethical decision making; addressing problems beyond their jurisdictional boundaries; and the ability to maintain harmonious and supportive relationships across jurisdictional boundaries.

Judge Hebert was recognized specifically for his leadership and proactive work during Hurricane Harvey.