County Judge calls for changes to TDCJ over inmate transfers

Fort Bend County Judge KP George continues to clash with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice over the transfer of COVID-19 positive inmates to its Jester I prison unit in Richmond, calling for action in a Monday letter to the board of directors that oversees the state’s prison system.

George said county officials reached out to the TDCJ on May 6 with a list of questions regarding the safety of the Fort Bend community in light of the transfers. As of Monday, he said his office had received no response.

“We expect better, and I echo our neighbors in Brazoria County calling for an immediate change to the leadership of TDCJ to restore any semblance of transparency or partnership from this state agency,” George wrote in his letter.

According to TDCJ data, more than 1,900 Texas prisoners have tested positive for the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. As of Monday, there were 33 prisoners in medical isolation at Jester I.

TDCJ spokesperson Jeremy Desel said last week that he was not aware of any letters sent from Fort Bend County and that Jester I would continue to be used as a step-down unit for recovering inmates.

“Your refusal to address our questions during a time we are working to re-open our county reflects the immediate need for new leadership at the head of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice,” George wrote. “The leadership of TDCJ has shown no regard for the needs and concerns of Fort Bend County residents at a time when the prison system continues to be a dangerous hot bed of COVID-19 infection.”