County Judge expands business restrictions, extends disaster declaration

Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Saturday night that he has extended the county’s disaster declaration through April 3 and widened the restrictions for businesses amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in the county.

The amended declaration now includes the required closure of all gyms, fitness centers or any establishment used for training, martial arts or any sports, according to a news release from the county. All hair and nail salons, massage and tattoo parlors, spas, movie theaters, game rooms and bingo halls have also been ordered to close. The county is now also restricting access to county buildings to essential personnel or those with court obligations or required payments.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services announced Saturday that the county’s number of cases of COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, had risen to 29 as testing becomes more readily available in the Houston region.

“We must slow the spread of COVID-19 to make sure our limited ICU facilities in the region do not get overwhelmed,” George said in a news release. “We also cannot risk our medical staff or first responders getting infected.”

Restrictions remain in place for restaurants and microbreweries, micro-distilleries and wineries, which have been ordered to only provide takeout, delivery and drive-through services. Additionally, bars, nightclubs, lounges, taverns, arcades and private clubs are still ordered to remain closed within both incorporated and unincorporated parts of the county.

According to the World Health Organization, which earlier this month declared the outbreak a pandemic, there are more than 294,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 186 different countries, including more than 15,000 cases in the United States. The disease has led to more than 12,900 deaths worldwide, with the elderly and those with underlying health conditions at the highest risk for serious complications.

To see the full order, visit the Fort Bend County Health & Human Services website.