County judge holding third meeting on Listening Tour

Fort Bend County Judge KP George is hosting the third in a series of county-wide meetings dubbed the Listening Tour to engage Fort Bend County residents in constructive dialogue about Fort Bend County services and to hear their concerns.

The meeting will be held at Creekside Christian Fellowship Church at 16628 TX-36, Needville, beginning at 6 p.m. ,in partnership with Pct. 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales and Pct. 1 Constable Mike Beard.

“Our smaller towns like Needville are important to my administration, and I look forward to bringing the full array of county resources to this community. This is a great opportunity for residents on the southern side of Fort Bend County to learn about all the county offers and ask questions to their elected officials and department heads. Bringing the government to the people is my top priority,” George said.

Representatives from the Texas Department of Transportation, animal services, road and bridge, human resources, parks, clinical health, drainage, office of emergency management, emergency medical services, health and human services, sheriff, constable, environmental health, engineering, and other departments are also expected to be in attendance.