County Judge issues mask-wearing mandate for businesses

Like it or not, Fort Bend County residents will soon need to wear face coverings if they want to continue frequenting their favorite establishments as Texas continues to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Judge KP George issued a mask-wearing mandate for businesses on Tuesday that will go into effect Thursday.

According to the order, all commercial retail businesses within the county must require all employees, customers and other visitors to wear face coverings when inside the business. Each store is required to post clear signage about the mask requirement at its entrance.

“We may be tired of COVID-19, but COVID-19 is not tired of us. It is still here,” George said.

County health officials say the action is in response to a rising number of hospitalizations and positive cases of COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, across the county and Houston region.

As of Tuesday, officials had reported 3,176 cases of COVID-19 among county residents. The disease has caused at least 50 deaths, while 1,197 patients have recovered.

“(This order) is about helping our community to combat this unprecedented time of COVID-19,” George said.