County judge kicks off countywide listening tour

The first in the Listening Tour series will be in partnership with Fort Bend County Pct. 4 Commissioner Ken DeMerchant and Pct. 4 Constable Trever Nehls and is scheduled for Jan. 31 at the University of Houston – Sugar Land (Brazos Hall Auditorium) located at 14000 University Blvd., Sugar Land at 7 p.m.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced that he will host a series of county-wide meetings dubbed the Listening Tour to engage Fort Bend County residents in constructive dialogue about Fort Bend County services and hear their concerns.

“This is a great opportunity for Fort Bend County residents to attend, listen and ask questions about what is happening in our county. I understand that not everyone can attend our regular commissioners court meetings where county business is discussed and I want to bring county government closer to the community and gain insight from county residents,” George said.

Representatives from animal services, road and bridge, human resources, parks, clinical health, drainage, office of emergency management, emergency medical services, health & human services, sheriff’s office, environmental health, engineering, and other departments are also expected to be in attendance.