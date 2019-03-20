County Judge KP George launches Global Initiative

Even before taking office on Jan. 1, Fort Bend County Judge KP George has been working to increase the level of economic development in Fort Bend County.

He recently launched the Fort Bend Global Initiative. The mission of the global initiative is to work with international companies and organizations to attract, foster, and grow businesses, and in the process, create new, well-paying jobs for Fort Bend County residents.

In that spirit, Judge George recently met with Consul Generals from the United Kingdom, France, China, Taiwan, Russia, Switzerland, Norway, Germany, and India with the goal of identifying opportunities to advance international relations with an emphasis on economic and commercial results.

“It is crucial that Fort Bend build strong relationships with our Consular Corps and international economic development partners so that we can encourage job growth and attract private investment, for the benefit of residents across Fort Bend County. I am grateful that we have a Consular Corps that is willing to collaborate and help improve the economic fabric of our community,” George said.

With its 92 consulates, the Consular Corps of Houston is the third-largest consular corps in the nation, serving as a link between the Houston region and the world.