County judge signs disaster declaration

Fort Bend County Judge KP George has signed a public health disaster declaration for the county, which last week reported the Houston area’s first positive test result for COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus.

George made the announcement Thursday morning on Twitter, and his office has called a 2 p.m. news conference with the county’s offices for health and human services as well as homeland security and emergency management.

On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo both made state-of-emergency declarations.

According to Fort Bend County Health & Human Services, a total of six Fort Bend County residents have tested positive for the disease, which has infected more than 124,000 people in 118 different countries and led to more than 4,600 deaths, according to the World Health Organization, which on Wednesday declared the outbreak a pandemic. A total of 16 cases have been reported in the Greater Houston area, including a Montgomery County case that public officials are saying is evidence of community spread.

“Today, I’ve signed a public health disaster declaration for Fort Bend County,” George said in his tweet. “We’ve also directed all jurisdictions to prioritize COVID-19 prep/response. We will be pushing out more information ASAP.”

All six Fort Bend County residents who have tested positive for coronavirus are between 60 and 70 years old and recently traveled on the same cruise ship in Egypt, according to public health officials.