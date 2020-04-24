County Judge ‘strongly’ recommends masks when in public

Fort Bend County Judge KP George issued new guidance Thursday for slowing the spread of COVID-19, saying he “strongly” recommends that residents wear face coverings when going out in public.

The suggestion came one day after one of George’s counterparts, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, issued an order requiring all residents age 10 and older to wear masks in public for a 30-day period starting Monday.

COVID-19 has infected at least 905 people in Fort Bend County and caused 21 deaths as of Friday morning, according to the county.

“The quickest and easiest way we can prevent more people from getting sick and reopen business is for everyone to wear a cloth mask in public,” George said in a news release.

County officials say cloth face coverings can be created from household items or from common materials such as a T-shirt, scarf, bandana or handkerchief. Everyone over the age of 2 is encouraged to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when entering a store or business as well as when they utilize any form of public transportation.

Essential workers are advised to wear a mask in public and when performing job duties in the presence of others, while the county said parents or guardians are responsible for masking children between 2-10 years old.

For more specifics on the county’s guidance for wearing masks in public, visit fbchealth.org/guidance-on-masks-covering-nose-and-mouth/.