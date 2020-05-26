County kicks off initiative aimed at helping area families

Fort Bend County recently began an “Adopt a Family” initiative in order to help families that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. County residents can help those families get back on their feet.

Among ways residents can help are:

· Provide a monetary gift card to stores such as Walmart, Target, H-E-B or Kroger.

· Using a list provided, shop for the specific needs of their “adopted family.”

· Assist with paying a utility bill, rent, mortgage or medications (payments are made directly to vendors).

· Make a monetary donation to Fort Bend County’s Social Services department.

If residents are interested in learning more about how they can adopt a family, they can call the Adopt-a-Family hotline at 281-344-6116 or e-mail socialservicesinbox@fortbendcountytx.gov.