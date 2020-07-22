County launches parent survey ahead of new school year

On July 17, Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced he is conducting a parent survey aimed at understanding how the county can support residents with school-aged children as they prepare for the upcoming academic year. Both Fort Bend ISD and Stafford MSD announced last week that they will begin the 2020-21 school year with online-only learning.

The survey can be accessed in English at https://arcg.is/1ifO1n0 and in Spanish at https://arcg.is/zfKyP. It consists of questions measuring parents’ feelings about their children’s return to school, and about their access to child care and the internet as area districts attempt to navigate the obstacles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

George, a former Fort Bend ISD trustee, is a father of three children who have attended or are currently attending FBISD schools.

“I know firsthand the tough decisions that schools and families face as they prepare for the upcoming semester,” he said in a news release. “We will use the responses to this survey as we advocate respectively and collaborate creatively with our partners to provide as many resources as possible to our residents during the fall 2020 semester.”