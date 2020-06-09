County launching youth leadership council for social reform issues

Fort Bend County will soon have a team of young policy advocates working on social reform issues that affect them.

Last Thursday, announced the formation of the first Fort Bend Youth Leadership Council “to bring passionate and driven young people together to help shape their futures.” Area youths can sign up for the council online at https://bit.ly/2U5uH9K.

The group will work with a team of mentors to strategize, organize and mobilize for policy change and reform on issues they deem important. The team of mentors, composed of elected officials, faith leaders and community leaders, will provide guidance and resources to support the initiatives.

“The Fort Bend Youth Leadership Council will strategize, organize, and advocate for true policy change,” George said in a news release.

According to Taral Patel, George’s chief of staff, the county had been deliberating about a youth leadership

council. The process of putting it together was accelerated by recent events such as the May 25 death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who grew up in Houston and had relocated to Minneapolis, died in police custody after reportedly being suspected of trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill. His death has led to protests all over the country, including in Fort Bend County.

“Young people are the ones leading major movements around their country,” Patel said. “It is incumbent on us to help them move the needle forward on the issues they are identifying through advocacy and guidance.”

According to Patel, high school students through college sophomores can apply for the council, which launches this week, though applications will still be accepted after the launch. Among potential issues will be justice reform, racial equality, voting rights, women’s rights and more.

Council members will decide which policy committee they want to create and subsequently be paired with mentors to help develop plans, advocate and connect with the relevant policy maker. Members of the youth leadership council are encouraged to meet weekly via Zoom in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, though that schedule is still in flux, according to Patel.

“I am constantly amazed by the young people in our communities,” George said. “They are the future of our county, state and country, which is why we need their help to fight for the issues they care about.”