County modifies COVID-19 risk guidance 

Fort Bend County Judge KP George published a community COVID-19 risk level summary Tuesday that changed the county’s risk level of spreading the coronavirus from “high” to “moderate to significant.”

“While the signs look good, Labor Day is just around the corner, teachers are heading back into in-person education, and nursing homes have relaxed rules for visitation – this is not the time to let our guards down,” George wrote in a news release. “Continue to wear masks, physically distance, and assess your risk to ensure we keep moving in the right direction. We must continue to be smart and safe.”

The county has seen an overall decrease in new cases since reporting 606 on Aug. 23, posting 396 confirmed cases in a nine-day span.

As of Friday 15,100 total cases have been reported among county residents, and 12,169 of those have recovered. There have been 161 deaths.

Testing, on the other hand, has decreased by 72 percent since the number of daily tests peaked at 1,205 on July 15. The most recent testing data available as of Sept. 4 showed 334 tests were administered Sept. 1, 213 on Sept. 2, and 172 on Sept. 3. The average number of tests recorded in a 28-day span going back to Aug. 2 is 288.

The guidance the county sought from local health experts recommends that residents avoid movie theaters if they cannot socially distance at least 6 feet, and maintains its suggestions that non-essential travel be limited and gatherings limited to fewer than 10 people.

“Please read the recommendations not as infringement upon personal liberty,” George said. “But as acts of solidarity that will protect the livelihoods of your loved ones, neighbors, and the local health professionals who endeavor each day to care for us.”