County offering free disinfecting solution to residents

Elected officials in Fort Bend County are doing their part in trying to help slow the spread of COVID-19 ahead of a potential rise in cases as testing becomes more widely available in the Houston region.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services announced Thursday that the county’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, had risen to 19.

Beginning Friday, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Office of Emergency Management, is distributing free bottles of disinfectant solution to Fort Bend County residents at the Gus George Law Enforcement Center at 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond.

“We see what this virus is doing to other parts of the country and it’s crucial we try to stay ahead of it,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said in a news release. “Do your part and pick up your bottle. We will get through this together.”

Sugar Land-based De Nora Water Technologies, a disinfection systems manufacturer, has set up a mobile distribution center at the facility in collaboration with FBCSO. They will be distributing the product seven days a week from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

“I’ve always thought Fort Bend County was the tip of the spear, and I’m proud that we’ve taken this step, because we’re proactive in Fort Bend County,” Nehls said during a Thursday news conference.

According to a news release from FBCSO, De Nora’s mobile machine can produce up to 25,000 gallons of the disinfection solution – Sodium Hypochlorite – per day. The product, which can be used for cleaning various household surfaces, will be distributed to residents in 32-ounce bottles with a singular one-gallon refill container per household.

“It is our first and foremost need right now in this county to have innovative ideas like this,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales said Thursday. “We want to make sure we do everything possible to mitigate the infection that could spread throughout our county.”

As they are finished with the solution, county officials are encouraging residents to not throw the bottles away, but bring them back to exchange for additional product. Upon arriving, residents must present a valid form of identification and sign acknowledgement forms in order to receive the product.

“The next couple of weeks are going to be trying times, not just for the people of Fort Bend County, but across the state of Texas and the nation,” Nehls said. “We have to make sure we take care of each other. We need to just breathe a little bit and take the safety precautions that have been given to each and every one of us.”