County officials launch COVID-19 information site

Fort Bend County has created a one-stop information source for residents regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the local community.

The online COVID-19 Response Hub, which can be found here, contains information about the numbers of worldwide cases, deaths and recoveries from the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, based on data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. There also is a running update on active cases in the area and state. County officials had identified 46 COVID-19 cases among residents as of Wednesday afternoon.

The launch of the response hub was announced Wednesday by Fort Bend County Health & Human Services, in conjunction with Fort Bend County Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Fort Bend County Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

The online hub will host information about closures related to the COVID-19 response within Fort Bend, according to the county. It also contains a graphic breaking down the county’s cases by gender, status and age group, along with a running tally of closures for schools and government facilities.

“COVID-19 is affecting all ages, genders and is found in those who have traveled as well as those who have not,” Fort Bend County Health & Human Services Director Jacquelyn Johnson-Minter said in a news release from the county. “Our graphic representation presents a better picture of what is currently occurring in our county.”

Information on the site will be updated at 5 p.m. daily with new case data, according to the county.

“We want the public to have a place where they can find all of the information they need with this emergency,” GIS Administrator Penny Hornsby said.