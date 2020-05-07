County opening new COVID-19 testing sites

Fort Bend County will open its fourth and fifth COVID-19 testing sites on Friday morning at the Gallery Furniture in Richmond and Seven Lakes High School in Katy.

According to a news release from the county, the site will operate weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays at 7227 W. Grand Parkway South in Richmond and 9251 S Fry Rd. in Katy. They will have the capability to test 200 people per day as officials try to track the spread of the new coronavirus as the state reopens for business under the executive order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

As of Thursday morning, the county had reported 1,332 COVID-19 cases among residents. The upper-respiratory disease has also caused 33 deaths within the county.

Residents do not need to be experiencing symptoms in order to best tested, but they must make an appointment and bring their unique ID to the testing site. To set up a time and date, residents can sign up here or call 281-238-2363 between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.

AccessHealth will be performing the tests, while LabCorp will be providing the test kits as well as the results, which will be available 3-5 days following testing, according to the county.