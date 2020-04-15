County opens COVID-19 testing site to all residents

Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Wednesday that the county-operated COVID-19 testing site is now open to all residents, regardless of whether they are exhibiting symptoms of the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

County health officials have reported 627 cases of COVID-19, including 15 deaths, among county residents. As of Wednesday, the county had tested 854 people at its site, which launched March 30.

“I want to thank all the hard-working Fort Bend County and Access Health employees who are working around the clock to make our community safer for families and especially those most vulnerable to this terrible virus,” George said in a news release.

Under the county’s expanded testing policy, residents can call 281-238-2363 to receive a unique identification code and to schedule a time and date for the free, drive-through test. They must bring the code with them to the appointment.

Until now, residents had to be screened in order to determine if they were symptomatic or in a high-risk category, such as first responders and people with underlying health conditions.

“I pray that more testing will help save lives,” George said.