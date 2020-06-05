County residents’ artwork to commemorate George Floyd

Fort Bend County residents have begun an art campaign aimed at commemorating and honoring the life of George Floyd.

The May 25 death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who grew up in Houston and had relocated to Minneapolis, was the latest example of a person of color dying in police custody and has prompted large demonstrations across the United States, including throughout the Houston area.

During the campaign, called #ArtForJustice, Fort Bend students and children have been encouraged to submit artwork that will be displayed digitally on Monday, June 8 – the same day as Floyd’s scheduled public memorial service in Houston.

“We’re encouraging students to submit art inspired by the call for racial justice borne of this tragedy,” Karim Farishta, one of the event organizers, said in a news release from Fort Bend County Judge KP George. “#ArtForJustice offers a space for young people to honor George Floyd and reckon with a tipping point moment, defining how we show up for the black community.”

Renderings can be submitted directly to the county online here, or by email at ArtForJustice2020@gmail.com from today through Sunday. The artwork will be displayed Monday in a first-of-its-kind virtual art gallery created by INVI, a minority-owned architecture visualization company in Houston.