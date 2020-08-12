County to give away PPE kits 

Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Wednesday the county would begin distributing free personal protective equipment, including masks, wipes, hand soap and sanitizer, starting Friday at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in Rosenberg.

The county will also give away PPE in three other locations: on Aug. 21 at the Pinnacle Senior Center in Southwest Houston, on Aug. 28 at the Cinco Ranch Library Branch in Katy, and Sept. 4 at the Four Corners Center in Sugar Land.

George said the county would be issuing more than 100,000 kits for residents. The kits feature two bottles of hand sanitizer, two bottles of soap, 50 facemasks and wipes.

The facilities at all four precincts will be open between 8 a.m.-2 p.m., or while supplies last.

Separately, the county said it would be adding a new COVID-19 testing site at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Rosenberg.

“Fort Bend County will continue to do everything in our power to fight COVID-19,” George said. “We must embrace personal responsibility. … It’s all very basic. Washing your hands, keeping a safe distance and when you are in public, wearing a mask, wearing gloves, protecting yourself, protecting the people around you and protecting the people who are dependent on you.”

County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Flathouse said during Wednesday’s news conference that the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is coordinating the PPE distribution with local officials in each of the county’s four precincts. He added the key to slowing the spread of the coronavirus is “prevention and protection.”

Graig Temple, chief of the county’s Emergency Medical Services, said brochures with safety tips and instructions for using the health and hygiene resources included in the kit are in both English and Spanish.

Temple also addressed proper handwashing techniques — washing with soap for 20 seconds, and using alcohol-based hand sanitizer in the event running water is not readily available.

In addition, he provided a reminder to county residents of the correct technique for wearing a mask or face covering.

“The mask goes over the bridge of your nose and underneath your chin, and forms a complete seal,” Temple said. “It’s important not to let the mask go on your neck, or take it off and lay it on several different objects.”

The county’s coronavirus data hub reported 314 additional cases on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases among county residents to 10,335 as of Wednesday. In total, 115 people have died of COVID-19, and 4,635 have recovered in Fort Bend.

“We don’t have enough data to support it, but I think things are moving in the right direction,” George said. “That’s all I can say at this point. Things are settling, but we don’t have enough data to say that we are doing extremely good. Even at this point, we have to be cautious.”