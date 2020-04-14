County to host virtual town hall with school leadership

Fort Bend County Judge KP George will bring together the leaders of Fort Bend’s school districts to provide an update to parents on school closures and academics.

Stafford MSD’s Robert Bostic and Fort Bend ISD’s Robert Dupre will be in virtual attendance Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. along with the leaders of Lamar Consolidated ISD and Needville ISD.

The meeting will be streamed live on George’s Facebook page at facebook.com/judgekpgeorge.

For more information on the session, visit fortbendcountytx.gov/your-county/fort-bend-county-public-education-live-update.

For more education updates like this, follow us on social media @FortBendStar