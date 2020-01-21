County transportation facility grand opening set for Jan. 28

Fort Bend County Judge KP George and other county officials will take part in a grand-opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Fort Bend County Public Transportation Facility at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Located at 3737 Bamore Rd. in Rosenberg, the $21 million facility will consolidate the country’s various transit department services, including its administrative, operations, maintenance, fuel depot and bus-washing functions. The facility will also accommodate the county’s existing fleet of buses as well as future additions.

It includes 18,600 square feet of office space, 28,400 square feet of maintenance bays, covered bus parking, a 7,100-square-foot fuel and washing station, a break area, relaxation lounge and kitchen spaces.

“By prioritizing public transportation and investing our funds in a meaningful way to increase mobility options for our residents, this new facility will better serve our communities in the 21st century,” George said in a statement.