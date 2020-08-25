County waives tolls to facilitate Hurricane Laura evacuations 

Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Tuesday all tolls on Fort Bend Parkway, Westpark Toll Road and Grand Parkway would be waived to help support evacuations related to Hurricane Laura.

The tolls will be waived through 11:59 p.m. Friday.

“In order to help our residents and those in surrounding counties, we are waiving our toll road fees in Fort Bend County so everyone who needs to evacuate has access to without the burden of extra fees,” George said in a statement. “If you do not have to be on the roads right now, I encourage you to stay off the freeways to help people who need to evacuate.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott added Fort Bend County to the existing disaster declaration due to the threat of severe wind, rain and flooding.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the county had been placed under a Tropical Storm Warning.

A warning is designated for areas where 39-73 mph winds are expected within 36 hours.

The National Hurricane Center projects that Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall Wednesday night on the Texas coast at major hurricane intensity.

For more information related to Fort Bend County’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management or its response to Hurricane Laura, please visit: https://fbcoem.org/.