County’s feud with prison system heating up

Fort Bend County leaders say they are fed up with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) and its ongoing transfer of COVID-19 positive inmates to Richmond’s Jester I Unit.

County Judge KP George, along with State Rep. Ron Reynolds and Precinct 3 Constable Wayne Thompson, sent a cosigned letter to the Texas Board of Criminal Justice on May 6, urging the state’s prison system to cease the practice. A spokesperson for George said Monday night that county officials have not received a response.

“We are a major suburb of Houston with a population of over 800,000 people. This is not a rural or isolated place,” the letter said. “We are working around the clock to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, but with your unilateral decision to send your COVID-19 positive prisoners, we are taking on additional risk.”

As of Tuesday morning, the Jester I Unit had 32 inmates recovering in medical isolation who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, according to the TDCJ website.

The site also says that five Jester I employees have tested positive.

The transferred prisoners will be sent back to general population of their original prisons once they have been medically cleared, according to the TDCJ.

In total, more than 1,400 inmates around the state have tested positive for COVID-19.

TDCJ spokesperson Jeremy Desel previously said the COVID-19 positive prisoners were transferred from other prisons to hospitals and then to the Richmond jail. He said Monday that he was not previously aware of Fort Bend County’s letter to the Texas Board of Criminal Justice and that the TDCJ plans to continue its practice.

“The Jester I Unit will continue to be used as a step-down facility,” he said.

Included among the local officials’ complaints to the TDCJ was that, because the county does not control what happens at the prison, it cannot implement the same safety measures put in place at other facilities and testing sites within the county. They also insist the transfers from other Texas prisons put Fort Bend County citizens at greater risk of contracting COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, because Jester I employees could live in the county.

The county has opened free testing sites in each of its precincts as part of its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, county officials had reported 1,404 cases of COVID-19. The disease also has caused 40 deaths among county residents.

“We will not allow a mandate from Austin to … put our citizens at risk for getting coronavirus and going backward to shutting down our economy again,” the letter says.

According to county leaders, thousands of Fort Bend residents have signed a petition that also was sent to the TDCJ requesting it cease the transfer of infected inmates to Jester I. Desel said he also was not previoiusly aware of a petition sent to the TDCJ.