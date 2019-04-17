Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

County’s libraries closed for Easter holiday

All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries will be closed on the weekend of April 19 through 21, in observance of the Easter holiday.  Regular library hours will resume on Monday, April 22.

The online library is always open at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, downloading e-books, streaming music and movies, or using the research databases.

For more information, contact the Fort Bend County Library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.

