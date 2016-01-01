Cousins erupts again as Flutie beats him in charity flag football game

By Bill McCaughey

For The Fort Bend Star

In front of a standing room only crowd at Katy’s Rhodes Stadium, 54-year old Doug Flutie led his team to a second consecutive victory over Kirk Cousins, starting quarterback for the Washington Redskins, in a celebrity touch football game where the proceeds go to veterans with mental illnesses.

For the second year in a row, the game came down to the last seconds. Last year Flutie’s team scored in the final seconds causing Cousins to throw a tirade not usually seen in celebrity touch football games. This year, Cousins was trailing 40-35 with time running out when he threw a long pass to the 5-yard line. As his team hustled up to the line of scrimmage for the last play, somehow a player on Flutie’s team accidentally batted it away from the official and time ran out. Cousins then shoved the official while demanding a penalty. His team was awarded a penalty but could not score, going down to defeat to Flutie for another year.

Before the game, Flutie downplayed any hard feelings.

“I have played in this game for about 20 years. It is for a great cause, and this is just fun and I have a blast,” Flutie said. “I play a lot of baseball, so I throw a lot. As far as staying in shape, I live in Florida now, and as you get older, it’s harder to just run so I have gotten into surfing. You can stay in shape without beating yourself up. You have to be quick on your feet and dodge the sharks.”

When asked about last year, Flutie said, “Last year we scored with a few seconds to go and Cousins came back with a Hail Mary to the two-yard line but we hung on to win. Cousins has vowed he will get revenge this year. Usually when we play, in the first half everyone is joking around and it’s entertaining and then it gets serious in the second half. Last year it was serious from the beginning.”

Meanwhile, Cousins acknowledged the game was turning into a grudge match.

“Doug (Flutie) and I had a big battle last year and I expect no difference this year. He is known for being competitive and I am just honored to be out here with him,” Cousins said.

Andy Dalton, Katy alumni and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, just wanted to stay out of the fray.

“I’ll let Doug and Kirk do the trash talking,” Dalton said.

Regarding the Bengals 6-9-1 season, Dalton said, “We need to get healthy this off-season and we will do much better next year.”

Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel just came out to have fun before spring training starts.

“I missed the last month of last season so that was my off season. I started training right after the season ended and will keep at it right into spring training,” Keuchel said. “I am leaving for Florida next Friday. I don’t think the complex will be finished but it’s a great new facility for us.”

Will Keuchel keep the beard this season?

“I just had a conversation with the boss man, Mr. Crane himself, last night about the beard. It will stay for this season, that’s for sure,” Keuchel said.

As for predictions for the Super Bowl, once again Flutie and Cousins couldn’t agree.

“Matt Ryan is a Boston College guy, and I know him well but I would never go against Tom Brady. I just want both of them to light it up,” Flutie said.

“My heart is with the Falcons and my head is with the Patriots, but I will go with the Falcons,” Cousins said.