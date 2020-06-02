COVID-19 rental assistance available to residents

As Fort Bend County residents try to dig themselves out of financial turmoil amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the county is rolling out an assistance program aimed at getting those struggling families back on their feet.

On Monday morning, the county announced the beginning of its COVID-19 Rental, Mortgage, and Utilities Assistance Program. The program, funded by $19.5 million set aside from the federal CARES Act, is meant to assist county residents with housing costs through the end of November. The county has also allocated an additional $2 million for utility assistance.

“The problem is still here, but we are doing everything possible to make sure that our residents are little by

little getting back to normal life,” County Judge KP George said. “There are a lot of people struggling in Fort Bend County. They are our brothers and sisters. It is our duty to make sure we are supporting those who are really struggling.”

In a similar vein, George sent a letter to the county’s justices of the peace about two weeks ago asking them to extend the local eviction moratorium in all four precincts after the Texas Supreme Court allowed the statewide stay on eviction notices to expire May 19. County Attorney Ray Cordes said Monday that all justices have the legal right to extend the stay on evictions in their respective precincts, with such a decision left to the discretion of each justice.

Distribution of funds will be implemented in three phases as determined by the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court, with $6.5 million available during each phase. Residents may apply to receive rental, mortgage and utility assistance during all three phases of the program. Phase 1 applications for assistance in June and July will be accepted through June 12 or until funds are expended.

In order to qualify, residents must:

• Have a pre-COVID-19 household income less than 80 percent of the area’s average median income

• Have an inability to pay due to employment loss/reduction or loss of income due to economic impact of COVID-19

• Be unable to pay rent after April 1

• Not have received rental assistance from any other source for the same period of time as requested from this program

• Your landlord or the mortgage company must agree to participate in the program

Even if residents may not meet the criteria for rental assistance, county auditor Ed Sturdivant encouraged them to still reach out as they may be eligible for other county-backed assistance.

“We want everyone to apply,” he said.

According to Fort Bend Social Services Director Anna Gonzales, her office has received more than 15,000 calls. Meanwhile, more than 50,000 county residents have filed for unemployment, according to data from the Texas Workforce Commission.

“A lot of those needing assistance during this time are those who have never applied for services before, so please don’t be discouraged,” Gonzales said.

Sturdivant said he expects the county will be able to assist at least 5,000 families with the allocated funds. He also said money will be paid directly to the person’s landlord or utility provider in efforts to avoid potential fraud, and that payments should begin next week.

“We want to make sure the benefits get to those who really need them,” he said.

To learn more about the program or apply, residents can go to coronavirusfortbend.gov/forms-covid19-rental-assistance-program.html. Once they have applied, they will be notified by phone or email whether they qualify for assistance.

“We want to help as many people as possible,” George said. “I hope that through this program we can help as many residents as possible navigate through these very tumultuous times.”