COVID-19 testing sites open in Houston region

Multiple COVID-19 testing sites are now open in the Houston area.

Legacy Community Health is administering COVID-19 tests at three Houston locations: 3811 Lyons Ave., 1415 California St., and 6441 High Star Dr., which is about 10 miles from the Fort Bend County line. For more information, call 832-548-5000.

According to Houston Public Media, My Family Doctor at 6430 Hillcroft Ave. has a drive-through testing facility open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit covid19drivethru.com.

MD Anderson Diagnostic Imaging at 6602 Mapleridge St. is offering COVID-19 tests for patients and employees, according to Houston Public Media.

A privately operated free testing site that is open to the public opened Thursday at United Memorial Medical Center at 510 W. Tidwell Rd. The drive-through location was scheduled to be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The City of Houston’s first COVID-19 testing site opened Friday, and Harris County opened two more FEMA-sponsored locations last weekend.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Monday that the free drive-through sites are open to anyone in the Greater Houston region who is experiencing symptoms of the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, which include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Those people can visit ReadyHarris.org and use the online screening tool, which will determine the need for a test and provide further instructions. Those without access to a computer or internet can call 832-927-7575 to be screened.

As of Monday the number of COVID-19 cases in Fort Bend County had risen to 42, according to county health officials.

“We want folks who are tested to have symptoms,” Hidalgo said. “If we test folks who are not symptomatic, we may get a false negative.”

Officials asked that people who want COVID-19 tests first contact their healthcare provider about testing.

Hidalgo said each county site has the capability to administer up to 250 tests per day.

More than 500 people with COVID-19 symptoms were tested over the weekend at the City of Houston’s free, drive-through site, according to a news release from the city. As of Monday, the testing was open first responders and healthcare workers, people age 65 and older and those with chronic illnesses — including heart disease, asthma, chronic lung disease, cancer or HIV/AIDS – as well as transplant recipients, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women.

Anyone in those aforementioned groups who is experiencing symptoms may call the Houston Health Department’s COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220 between 9 a.m.-7 p.m. to be screened. Those who meet testing criteria will be given a unique identification code as well as instructions about where to go for testing.

The city and county testing sites will only accept people who have been screened. The city said those who show up without an identification code will not be tested and could risk infection.

“If you are a healthy person with mild symptoms and not seriously ill, please self-quarantine at home,” Dr. David Persse of the Houston Health Department said. “Most people infected with COVID-19 recover. It’s important we first focus our limited testing resources on the most vulnerable.”

Workers at the sites will not accept payment and only collect insurance information, according to the city, which also said “information obtained through testing, treatment or services will not be used against immigrants in their public charge evaluation.”

Dr. Uair Shah of Harris County Public Health said the goal is to have tests results available within two days after they are administered.

According to the World Health Organization, which earlier this month declared the outbreak a pandemic, there are more than 334,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 189 different countries, including more than 31,000 cases in the United States. The disease has led to more than 14,600 deaths worldwide.

