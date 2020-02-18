Creative’s Crossing : Art market returning to Fulshear community

Those with an eye for culture and the arts are in for a treat later this month when an interactive art market returns to Fort Bend County.

On Saturday, Feb. 29, artists and enthusiasts from around the Houston region will gather at Cross Creek Ranch in Fulshear from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for a day organizers say is devoted to creativity and exploration. Paintings, ceramics, woodwork, jewelry and other items created by artists and artisans from the First Saturday Arts Market in the Heights and the Market at Sawyer Yards will be on display at the Cross Creek Welcome Center, located at 6450 Cross Creek Bend Ln., for the community to enjoy as they stroll through the neighborhood.

Mitch Cohen, founder and coordinator of both the First Saturday Arts Market and the Market at Sawyer Yards, said the free, public event in Fulshear is dedicated to showcasing the original thoughts and brushstrokes of artists from around the Houston area.

“No reproduced or manufactured pieces are allowed,” Cohen said in a news release. “All of the art — from paintings and sculptures to photography, jewelry and handcrafted items — exhibited at Cross Creek Ranch are original creations.”

A similar event was held at the same venue in Fulshear last October. Cohen said there were about 1,100 people in attendance.

Beyond the showcased pieces, there will be additional activities available for those of all ages. Attendees can create

their own canvases under the tutelage of artists from Art Fiesta, a mobile painting party studio.

Homebuilder Newmark Homes, which will have 22 model homes open for touring, also will host an interactive chalk artist who will work with younger children to create a drawing. There will be a face painter and balloon artist as well.

Fulshear-based Italian Maid Café will offer wine and beer for sale at the event, while those in need of additional sustenance can take advantage of the presence of several food trucks, including local favorite Pak Man.

“The Cross Creek Ranch Art Market is a unique venue for bringing artists and art lovers together,” Cross Creek Ranch General Manager Rob Bamford said in a news release. “People will have an opportunity to not just buy art but to hear the story behind a particular piece’s creation. It’s very exciting.”

For more information on the Cross Creek Ranch art market, visit the event page at crosscreektexas.com/artmarket.

