Crime rate in Sugar Land hits historic low

Sugar Land’s crime rate hit a 20-year low in 2016.

The results were included in the Sugar Land Police Department’s 2016 annual report. According to the police department, Sugar Land’s crime rate decreased 1.7 percent from 2015 to 2016. The rate is 45.7 percent lower than the state average and 38.7 percent lower than the national average for 2015. Sugar Land’s violent crime rate decreased 2.2 percent from 2015 to 2016. The rate is 78.8 percent lower than the state average and 76.7 percent lower than the national average for 2015.

Sugar Land’s property crime rate decreased 1.7 percent from 2015 to 2016. The rate is 41 percent lower than the state rate for 2015 and 33 percent lower than the national average for 2015.

National and state crime rates for 2016 will not be published until later this year.

The overall crime rate is comprised of Part 1 crimes that include homicides, sexual assaults, robberies, aggravated assaults, burglaries, thefts and auto thefts.

In addition to the lowest crime rate in 20 years, other department accomplishments in 2016 included the creation of Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, an infant child abduction drill called “Code Pink” at Sugar Land Methodist Hospital, the purchase of tactical vests for every patrol vehicle and the acquisition of off-road vehicles to patrol Cullinan Park.

Sugar Land Police Chief Doug Brinkley credits a strong police presence, community partnerships, public education, a commitment to technology, training and departmental leadership for Sugar Land’s historically low crime rate.

Priorities during 2017 will include:

A focus on residential burglaries and vehicle burglaries;

expanded use of social media;

planning for the annexations of Greatwood and New Territory;

implementation of a Teen Academy;

special events traffic management; and

commercial vehicle enforcement.

“Despite our historic low crime rate, we will remain proactive and continue our focus to remain one of the safest cities in the nation,” Brinkley said. “This will include continued resources such as a special impact team to address burglaries and educational efforts intended to ensure our citizens remain safe. We are committed to a leadership role in building community partnerships. It’s important for us to stay connected to the community, which enables us to work together to create a safe environment to live and work.”