Crowded shelter prompts special adoption fees

Sugar Land Animal Shelter is offering a special adoption rate of $40 for cats through Aug. 26.

Any pets that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days are only $20.

“We have more than 120 cats in the building,” said Animal Services Manager Kathryn Ketchum. “We do not euthanize for space. Shelter staff and volunteers strive to provide the best care and find homes for all of our adoptable animals at the shelter.”

The normal fee of $95 is being slashed to find forever homes for the cats currently living at the crowded shelter. The fees include vaccinations, spaying/neutering and a microchip with a lifetime registration.

Choosing an animal is a big decision, so the shelter offers a “sleepover” program.

Those interested in adopting a pet will have a chance to see if their choice is a good fit before making the commitment. If it’s a perfect match, just return to Sugar Land Animal Services to finalize the adoption.

For more information about providing Sugar Land’s pets the gift of a forever home, visit Sugar Land Animal Services, 101 Gillingham Lane, or call 281-275-A-DOG (2364). Available animals may also be viewed online at www.SugarLandPetopia.org.

In July 2017, the city created a City Council Task Force in order to prepare for a planned animal shelter expansion project and expanded the Animal Advisory Board from five to 11 people. This was done to provide a more representative sample of the community and gain a better understanding of the needs. The board is currently meeting at least once a month. The meetings are open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend.

To learn more, visit www.sugalandtx.gov/animaladvisoryboard.