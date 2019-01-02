Cullinan Park Conservancy announces new board members and 2019 officers

Cullinan Park Conservancy (CPC) recently announced the officers of the board of directors for 2019 and new board members, elected this fall.

“I’m thrilled that Mike Dobert agreed to serve as board president next year. He’s an experienced leader in our community who absolutely loves the Park,” Executive Director Angie Wierzbicki said.

Dobert is the owner and principal of HR In Alignment, LLC, and a former chairman of the board for the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce. He has more than 25 years of private industry human resources experience across several business sectors, including nonprofits. Dobert has been on the Conservancy’s board for two years.

Susie Goff was elected for a second term as vice president. Goff is also marketing committee chairperson and a key volunteer for the Conservancy’s annual fundraising luncheon in October. Goff is an involved Sugar Land resident who feels the park is “a jewel just waiting to happen!”

Betty Baitland was elected secretary of the board. Baitland has been active in the development committee for CPC and is a long-time resident of Sugar Land. Having served on numerous nonprofit boards in Fort Bend over the years, she has a passion for improving the community.

Kapil Mathur was elected treasurer. Mathur is a senior portfolio management director, branch manager and financial advisor in Sugar Land. Mathur has been active in the finance committee over the last year and has served on the board for two years.

New board members who were elected are Cee Cee Parker, Manish Seth and June Tang.

Parker is an attorney and has lived in Sugar Land for many years, additionally serving many nonprofits on boards or as a volunteer. Parker is also an avid supporter of the outdoors and preservation.

Seth is a shareholder at ABIP CPA & Advisors. He is a resident of Missouri City with his wife and young family, and is a former Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce board member.

Tang is the development manager for Riverstone and Veranda, by Johnson Development Corporation. She lives in Harvest Green with her young family and is eager to take her toddler to the park more often as he gets older.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our new board members. They bring a wealth of knowledge, and their areas of expertise compliment what we already have on the board,” said Dobert.

Visitors to the 754-acre Joseph S. and Lucie H. Cullinan Park in Sugar Land will find a huge variety of flora and fauna, as well as trails. The Conservancy works to enhance the natural beauty of the park for all by raising funds for capital improvements.

For more information on the park or conservancy, visit www.cullinanparkconservancy.org, email cullinanparkconservancy@gmail.com or call 281-616-7860.