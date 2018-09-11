Cullinan Park Conservancy hosts annual photo contest

Cullinan Park Conservancy (CPC) invites photographers of all levels to submit photos to its annual photo contest, underwritten by Johnson Development Corporation.

The contest is in conjunction with the conservancy’s second annual fundraising event, the “Picnic for the Park” luncheon, presented by Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, on Friday, Oct. 19 at River Pointe Church in Richmond.

The deadline for photo contest submission is Friday, Sept. 21, to allow for time to judge winning photos as they will be announced at the luncheon.

New for this year’s contest is categories. Photographers may submit photos under the following four categories: flora (trees, flowers, plants), landscape, visitors (people), and wildlife. To encourage young photographers, the conservancy also extended an “Under 21” category so youths and teenagers can be judged with their peers.

There is no fee to participate and winners will receive bragging rights. Anyone is eligible to participate, but photographs must be taken at Joseph S. and Lucie H. Cullinan Park, just north of Sugar Land

Regional Airport on Highway 6 in Sugar Land. Participants may submit up to five photos for the contest.

For rules and more information, visit www.cullinanparkconservancy.org/cullinan-park-photo-contest, call Executive Director Angie Wierzbicki at 281-616-7860 or email cullinanparkconservancy@gmail.com.

The Conservancy was created in 2010 to advocate for, enhance and protect the natural beauty of the 754-acre Cullinan Park for all. The one of a kind, blue-green oasis in the middle of rapidly growing suburbs provides habitat for all manner of wildlife, while delivering a respite for human visitors, too.