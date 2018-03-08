Cultural Kite Festival a soaring success

High winds at the 10th annual Cultural Kite Festival made it a perfect day to go fly a kite.

So scores of folks did just that Saturday at the Brazos River Park and Crown Festival Park in Sugar Land.

Alejandro Martinez, 4, was full of giggles and squeals once he got his rainbow colored kite aloft. At the urgings of his mother Angela Martinez to run, the youngster’s eyes grew bright as his kite soared while he raced across the field. The Martinez family from Mission Bend said they loved the day because there were no trees to get in the way.

Kite enthusiasts brought their own or picked up something from the nearby kite kiosk. Lizbeth Wilkinson of Houston found a “love and peace” kite and was thrilled with her first effort at flying a kite.

“This is so relaxing and exhilarating at the same time,” she said.

Then there were the experts like 13-year-old Reese Vannerson. The teen, who has been flying kites for the last four years, walked away with second and third place awards for most unique and largest kite. His largest kite, called El Diablo, is about 70 feet long with streamers on the end.

“It was fun just flying the kites and hanging out,” said the youngster.

He was able get his kite more than 2,700 feet in the air. The hard part was bringing it back down. The effort took an hour and three people including his father Rodney Vannerson.

“Over the years, we’ve collected quite a few kites. This is therapeutic for me,” said the father.

For William Hawkins of Houston, helping out his brother turned into a Herculean event at days end as he reeled in his purple and gold kite, which soared over the Sugar Land water tower.

Once he brought it to the ground, high winds sent the kite whipping around his body while pockets of air continuously ballooned sections of the kite. Hawkins grunted and laughed.

“It’s a lot of work,” he said.

The free annual festival put on by the Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department featured kites of all shapes and sizes, a chalk art competition where blocks of sidewalk were cordoned off for artists to have fun, and dancers and food trucks.

The winners in the Highest Flying Competition are: first Muhammed flying Patang, second place, Arvind Patil flying The White Dove, third place Ayadh Pirani flying Star Wars.

The Most Unique first place winner was Jasmine Hoang; second place, Faith Fisher flying The Dragon; and third place, Reese Vannerson flying Crazy Kite.

Largest Kite category: first place Quan Le flying Sally; second place Reese Vannerson, flying El Diablo; third place Garvin flying Cobra.

Smallest kite: first place Alex Kahhnovets flying Purple Octopus; second place Afsal A.M. flying Minion; and third place Bryllee Tettleton flying Neon Rider.

Chalk Art winners are first place Rachel DeLaRose (The Lady), second place Tim Walker Moana, and third place Natalia Victoria (Kid with Butterfly).