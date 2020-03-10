D1 Training Sugar Land brings unique workout experience

A transformative fitness experience has made its way to Sugar Land.

D1 Training Sugar Land, located at 16550 Southwest Fwy., opened its doors Feb. 4 and is eager to bring their unique workout style and its benefits to the Fort Bend community.

“It’s very important to D1 that kids learn how to train properly from an early age, whether it’s great

weightlifting form before there’s any weight on the bar, how to run correctly , or coordination through agility,” General Manager Matt Treadway said. “With the right form comes confidence and coordination, which we can all use more of.”

Begun by former NFL player Will Bartholomew in 2001, D1 Training provides the perfect workout for those at any level of fitness. From novices to avid workout gurus, there’s a great workout fit for every level.

Kids from age 7 through high school seniors can take their pick of one-on-one instruction or age specific scholastic training that includes strength, agility and movement instruction from one of D1 Sugar Land’s professional coaches, many of whom have a background in athletics and exercise science. D1 Sugar Land also offers group training programs and assessments for youth teams which can take place at the facility or at a location of the coach’s choosing. A D1 coach can travel offsite to the team for training if necessary.

“What we’re offering is not telling the kids how to play that team sport – that’s the coach’s job – but helping them be better at their chosen sport,” Treadway said. “We need to get kids active and moving – here, we teach them how to move correctly and amazing things can happen.”

Coaches such as Treadway and former University of Houston football player Vince Hall also know that no matter the age, every single body needs training and discipline. As such, the gym offers the same individualized training to adults.

“We believe firmly that we motivate and inspire people to transform their lives through training,” Treadway said. “People who buy into the idea that they could use coaching to get past a plateau and are willing to put in the work will succeed here.”

For more information about D1 Training Sugar Land, visit their website at d1training.com/sugar-land or give the gym a call today at 832-430-7659.