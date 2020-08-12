Dallas-based salon and spa opens Sugar Land location

Dallas-based Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa announced Tuesday that the company has opened the first of four Houston-area locations at Sugar Land Town Square.

A news release from the company said the 11,000 square-foot site at 2181 Texas Dr. is already home to 25 independent beauty professionals, with the majority of them now open for business. Offering licensed hair stylists, aestheticians, massage therapists, makeup artists and nail technicians, the Sugar Land Town Square site has multiple suite options for customers at the shop.

“We’re thrilled to make our debut in Houston at Sugar Land Town Square,” Mattison Avenue regional director Sabrina McWaters said. “We’ve had an enthusiastic response to our elevated brand offerings, and our small business owners have been warmly welcomed by the community.”

For more information on Mattison Avenue Salon Suites and Spa, visit its website at mattisonsalonsuites.com/.