interactions between hydrocodone and tramadol buy tramadol oline componentes del tramadol gotas

does tramadol have any aspirin in it tramadol online bijsluiter tramadol hond

oral dissolving xanax buy xanax is baclofen like xanax

how do i pass a drug test for valium diazepam 5mg valium doping

what sleep medications are stronger than ambien zolpidem online purchase zolpidem Vermont

al soma footballer soma online aura soma rheinfelden

can you take ambien with percocet buy ambien does ambien cause depression anxiety

dosering tramadol druppels tramadol 50 mg is tramadol good after expiration

get ambien Augusta buy ambien online how long to stay awake on ambien

time between doses of xanax buy xanax online xanax prospecto

Deck the Halls with the Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 4

(Photo credit - Susan Lynch) Pictured from the left are (back row) Jordon Nickerson, David Flores, Tofik Khanmamedov, (front row) Andrea Cope and Patricia Kelley.

(Photo credit – Susan Lynch)
Pictured from the left are (back row) Jordon Nickerson, David Flores, Tofik Khanmamedov, (front row) Andrea Cope and Patricia Kelley.

The Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra’s most popular concert of the year is Deck the Halls, a family-friendly opener to the joyous holiday season.

Patrons are encouraged to plan early to obtain the best seats. The afternoon is a Christmas stocking full of holiday music, shopping opportunities and special surprises for the little ones. It will be held Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. in the Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash Road.

Dominique Røyem, FBSO’s music director, enjoys choosing the music for this popular event.

“It’s a delicate balance between the familiar Christmas music and selections that might not be as well-known, but ones that we hope will become some of your new favorites,” Røyem said.

Traditional pieces include White Christmas, We Need a Little Christmas, Sleigh Ride and of course, We Wish You a Merry Christmas. The mayor of Stafford will join the FBSO as the narrator for the beloved story poem, The Night Before Christmas.

The newly-formed FBSO Chorus will join the orchestra for A Christmas Festival, a medley of well-loved holiday standards; the hauntingly beautiful Oh, Night Divine, and a sentimental Home for the Holidays.

The concert is rounded out with selections from Home Alone; the Catalonian carol Fum, Fum, Fum; Gustav Holtz’ Christmas Day and The Festive Sounds of Hanukkah.

Patrons can complete some holiday shopping before the concert and at intermission at the FBSO Holiday Market. Orchestra members handcraft items for sale in the market, and the proceeds go to benefit the orchestra. And no holiday event would be complete without a visit from the gentleman from the North Pole.

Tickets begin at $15 for adults. Children 12 and under are $5 each, and teens are $10 per ticket. Discounts are available for college students, seniors 55 and over, military personnel, and groups of 10 or more.

Tickets are available online at www.fbso.org or by calling 281-276-9642. Short Season subscriptions will also be available online until concert time.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright © 2016 by Fortbendstar.com | All rights reserved.