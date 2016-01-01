Deck the Halls with the Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 4

The Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra’s most popular concert of the year is Deck the Halls, a family-friendly opener to the joyous holiday season.

Patrons are encouraged to plan early to obtain the best seats. The afternoon is a Christmas stocking full of holiday music, shopping opportunities and special surprises for the little ones. It will be held Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. in the Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash Road.

Dominique Røyem, FBSO’s music director, enjoys choosing the music for this popular event.

“It’s a delicate balance between the familiar Christmas music and selections that might not be as well-known, but ones that we hope will become some of your new favorites,” Røyem said.

Traditional pieces include White Christmas, We Need a Little Christmas, Sleigh Ride and of course, We Wish You a Merry Christmas. The mayor of Stafford will join the FBSO as the narrator for the beloved story poem, The Night Before Christmas.

The newly-formed FBSO Chorus will join the orchestra for A Christmas Festival, a medley of well-loved holiday standards; the hauntingly beautiful Oh, Night Divine, and a sentimental Home for the Holidays.

The concert is rounded out with selections from Home Alone; the Catalonian carol Fum, Fum, Fum; Gustav Holtz’ Christmas Day and The Festive Sounds of Hanukkah.

Patrons can complete some holiday shopping before the concert and at intermission at the FBSO Holiday Market. Orchestra members handcraft items for sale in the market, and the proceeds go to benefit the orchestra. And no holiday event would be complete without a visit from the gentleman from the North Pole.

Tickets begin at $15 for adults. Children 12 and under are $5 each, and teens are $10 per ticket. Discounts are available for college students, seniors 55 and over, military personnel, and groups of 10 or more.

Tickets are available online at www.fbso.org or by calling 281-276-9642. Short Season subscriptions will also be available online until concert time.