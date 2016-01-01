Delight all your senses with a trip through the Sugar Land Home & Garden Show

Flora, food and fun will fill the Stafford Centre the final weekend of January

On Jan. 28 and 29, the 7th Annual Sugar Land Home & Garden Show in Stafford will provide a one-stop home improvement event for homeowners looking to spruce up their homes, landscapes or outdoor living areas.

The show will be held at the Stafford Centre at 10505 Cash Road in Stafford, which is easy to find and has plenty of available parking.

“We’re really excited about all of the new products and exhibitors at this year’s show,” said Tony Wood, president of Texwood Shows Inc., the producer of the Sugar Land Home & Garden Show.

Kitchens will receive special attention at the show with demonstrations from the Thermador Live Cooking Stage sponsored by Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery. Chef Michelle Morris, Ferguson’s in-house chef, will produce exotic cuisine such as cumin spiced lamb sliders, Asian beef bulgogi nachos and butternut squash focaccia pizza in a demonstration of the company’s Thermador 36-inch Induction Cooktop, as well as its Thermador Built-In Steam Oven. Scheduled for four times daily, the demonstrations will conclude with free samples, while supplies last, to those in attendance.

With the stain-resistant, nonporous qualities of natural stone quartz surfaces – kitchen, bath, laundry room or anywhere countertops are used – continuing to grow in popularity, representatives from Cambria will be at the show to provide information and an opportunity for homeowners to see and touch the company’s most popular countertop products. In addition to samples of Cambria’s more than 130 designs, the booth will contain full-size slabs of the company’s Brittanicca, Princetown, Harlech and Roxwell designs.

Homeowners attending this year’s show will have an opportunity to learn from the best as experts including Certified Professional Organizer Lisa Giesler, GardenTalk Host Randy Lemmon and Solar Energy Expert Bill Murphy each take the Fort Bend Lifestyles & Homes Presentation Stage throughout the weekend to share their specific knowledge and answer questions from the audience. In addition, Master Gardeners from the Fort Bend County area will be on hand throughout the show to answer questions and provide tips to those with a desire to step up their gardening efforts.

Landscape enthusiasts will want to be sure to hear Pearl Fryar of The Pearl Fryar Topiary Garden spread his message of “love, peace and goodwill” through the beauty of plants. Fryar will describe his journey from self-taught gardener to award-winning topiary artist and will continue his inspiring story by sculpting live from the presentation stage and sharing photos of his beautiful topiary garden in Bishopville, S.C.

The increasing popularity of outdoor living has prompted an update to the Belgard Hardscapes Mobile Display. Crisscrossing the country, the semi-truck is filled with brand-new hardscape designs and products to provide curb appeal or turn the surrounding property into an extension of the house with the addition of pavers, a fireplace, an outdoor kitchen, or even a pizza oven.

The 2nd Annual Brew & Vinos VIP Craft Beer and Wine Event will be set up adjacent to the show in the parking lot of the Stafford Centre from 1-5 p.m. on both days of the show. The event will include a shopping tent with artesian vendors, a wine auction and a beer competition. To purchase a specially priced combination ticket to both the Home & Garden Show and the Craft Beer and Wine Event, visit brewandvinos.com/.

“The Sugar Land Skeeters’ mascot Swatson, always a crowd favorite, will appear each day of the show from 1 to 3 p.m.,” Wood said. “And please be sure to stop by and visit with the folks from the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center, the show’s 2017 Charity Partner, to learn how to help the group fulfill its mission of transforming communities through innovative child-centered learning.”

Show hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Tickets for the Sugar Land Home & Garden Show are cash only at $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and children 12 years and younger can attend for free. Parking is available at no cost.

For show and ticket information call 832-274-3944 or visit SugarLandHomeAndGarden.com, where a downloadable discount coupon for $2 off admission is available.