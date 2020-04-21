DeMerchant begins food distribution project

Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken DeMerchant launched a new food distribution effort April 15 to help struggling families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Meal Bus” was born from what DeMerchant said was the need to serve area families facing food insecurities and transportation challenges.

As part of the effort, DeMerchant and county transportation officials have repurposed county buses from solely picking up and delivering passengers to include picking up and delivering meals in partnership with Houston nonprofit Los Jewels Foundation.

“(This) was a welcome opportunity in our efforts to serve our community during this time of crisis,” DeMerchant said in a news release.

For the initial effort, the Meal Bus delivered meals from Second Mile Mission Center to families at the Avana Sugar Land Apartments.

DeMerchant’s office said the plan is to provide the service on a weekly basis and expand it to additional apartment communities in the area that have such a need.