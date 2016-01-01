Democrats not supporting each other

Dear Editor,

The Fort Bend Democratic Chair says, the county “turned blue” because the Democratic top of the ticket won. The Houston Chronicle says, turned “purple because the Dems won the top race and lost the down ballot races. Others argue the county turned “redder” because an incumbent Democratic county commissioner lost.

Whatever your take, one thing is certain, every African American running county wide lost on the Democratic ticket – a ticket that won by 6 points over its Republican rival.

No Fort Bend County African American candidate running county wide won in a diverse county with an electorate evenly divided between African Americans, Anglos, Asians, and Latinos. Every countywide African American ran on the Democratic ticket.

Where were the African American community’s “friends” – or, is it “just us” African Americans support every ethnic group’s candidates Black, White, Latino, and Asian. Reciprocity is required, especially in a time when the Republicans espouse White Supremacist, White Nationalist rhetoric and policies, that threaten all citizens of color – Muslim and Indian alike, national and local interests in every hamlet.” All politics is local. The Fort Bend Independent and election data support the following claim: Over 10,000 Muslim and Indian voters voted for the Democratic top and then switched over and voted the Republican down ballot, missing the opportunity to elect persons who share many of the same values and interests. I believe communities of color are natural allies. Can we talk very soon?

— Rodney Griffin

Political Contributor

Fort Bend Democratic

Executive Committee