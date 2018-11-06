DeWalt Heritage Center honors Armistice centennial

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I at a special exhibit spotlighting Fort Bend County’s contributions to the Great War.

The exhibit closing celebration, which will be held on Sunday, Nov. 11, from 1-4 p.m. at the DeWalt Heritage Center, will honor veterans from all branches of the U.S. military. The cost is free.

“The Armistice Day centennial is a huge historical event that absolutely cannot be forgotten,” said Diane Ware, special project manager and historian at the Fort Bend History Association. “Our modern Veterans Day began on the morning of Nov. 11, 1918. We’ve been gathering information for this exhibit since 2014 – the same five-year length of World War I itself – and are really excited to share stories of Fort Bend County’s involvement in the war with the community.”

Artifacts on display include the original camera and wartime photographs of France and occupied Germany taken by a Houston-area soldier, a full WWI uniform, a gas mask bag, helmets, vintage postcards and more.

During the exhibit research phase, Ware was amazed to discover that a member of the DeWalt community was a war casualty.

“We knew that residents of the DeWalt community served during World War I, but it was poignant to uncover that the memory of someone who paid the ultimate sacrifice had been forgotten until we started researching,” she said. “We hope to honor his sacrifice by sharing the sense of service and loss that touched the community during that time.”

The exhibit closing celebration will take place on Sunday, Nov. 11, from 1-4 p.m. at the DeWalt Heritage Center, located in Kitty Hollow Park at 9555 Hwy. 6 South in Missouri City. Veterans of the U.S. military, members of the community and their families are invited to attend the event to learn more about Fort Bend County’s involvement in this global “war to end all wars.” Light refreshments will be served. For more information, visit fbhistory.org/dewalt-heritage-center or call 281-342-1256.